Expect ELE EMP's 2 Times!

Revelation warns us of tribulations coming soon. Specifically, Revelation warns us to two types of EMP's that will hit our earth. One will be a minor micronova (EMP) of our sun that should knock out power for a few months (Rev. 6:12-17). The second micronova (EMP) will be a kill shot that will bomb us into the Stone Age (Rev. 16:8-9). It will be an Extinction-Level Event due about six years later! We will not recover from that event.

We have Bible passages and Rebecca Sterling's prophetic message from 1999 confirming what we will experience soon. Two Witnesses.

Rebecca Sterling: 7 Living in the Basement HD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jH_WVyvm5X0&list=PLF5LD1ywPKRg6we1YTebjgM_bRAWrSsp9&index=8