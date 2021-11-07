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Donald Trump vs. The GOP | Republican Presidential Debate Analysis!
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10 views • November 07, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3078/donald-trump-vs-the-gop-republican-presidential-debate-analysis-
In the political version of the Hunger Games, Donald Trump, Ben Carson, Carly Fiorina, Jeb Bush, Scott Walker, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Chris Christie, Marco Rubio, Mike Huckabee and John Kasich squared off for their political survival. Who will get voted off the island?
Did Hugh Hewitt and Jake Tapper do a better job as moderators for CNN than Megyn Kelly did in the FOX debate? Do vaccines cause autism? What do the candidates think about medical marijuana and federal drug laws? Why is Jeb Bush's mother upset with him?
In the aftermath of the September 16th, 2015 Republican Presidential debate on CNN, Stefan Molyneux and the Freedomain Radio team examine the latest version of Donald Trump vs. The World!
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
In the political version of the Hunger Games, Donald Trump, Ben Carson, Carly Fiorina, Jeb Bush, Scott Walker, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Chris Christie, Marco Rubio, Mike Huckabee and John Kasich squared off for their political survival. Who will get voted off the island?
Did Hugh Hewitt and Jake Tapper do a better job as moderators for CNN than Megyn Kelly did in the FOX debate? Do vaccines cause autism? What do the candidates think about medical marijuana and federal drug laws? Why is Jeb Bush's mother upset with him?
In the aftermath of the September 16th, 2015 Republican Presidential debate on CNN, Stefan Molyneux and the Freedomain Radio team examine the latest version of Donald Trump vs. The World!
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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