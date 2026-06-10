AI, Unemployment, and the Future of Universal Income, an interview with David Morgan

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As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, questions about the future of work, economic systems, and population trends are becoming part of larger public discussions. How might automation reshape industries, and what challenges or opportunities could emerge as technology advances? From workforce changes to debates about universal basic income, these topics are generating conversations around the world. Watch the latest interview to explore different perspectives and consider what the future may hold.
#ArtificialIntelligence #FutureOfWork #Technology #Innovation #EconomicTrends
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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