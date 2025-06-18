How I Test a Farm’s EMF Levels and Set Up Our Light Conditioner

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We visited a farm and uncovered what most farmers have no idea is there—invisible electromagnetic radiation, silently affecting life force, vitality and productivity.
Here’s what we did:
Scanned the entire farm for dirty electricity, stray voltage, nnEMFs.
Used RF meters, magnetic compasses, and dowsing pendulums
Analyzed the energy field of the land using a Bio-Well device
Installed a GeoField Ag Conditioner (Farm Guard) to harmonize the energy
Re-tested to reveal the shift: more LIGHT, more ENERGY, more COHERENCE
This technology doesn't block radiation.
It restores natural harmony and structures light at a quantum level.
⚠️ If you’re farming without testing your environment, you might be working against your land.
