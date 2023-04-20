When Americans become aware that the CCP not only released the virus to ruin their lives, but also infiltrated their country and ruined their economy, wouldn't they stand up and resist?

https://gettr.com/post/p2ev9wv3ba3

4/19/2023【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Fay Fay: When Americans become aware that the CCP not only released the virus to ruin their lives, but also infiltrated their country and ruined their economy, while some American traitors are siding with the CCP, wouldn't they stand up and resist? I can say with confidence that we will definitely win this war!

#419incident #FreeMilesGuo #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #takedowntheCCP





4/19/2023【419事件六周年】飞飞：当美国人得知中共不但放毒毁掉了他们的生活，而且已经渗透他们的国家、摧毁他们的经济，而某些卖美贼却和中共站在一起，他们难道不会站起来反抗吗？我很有信心地说，我们一定会赢得这场战争！

#419事件 #释放郭文贵 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共





