GOP SENATOR MAKES MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT FOR 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RUN

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Fox news reports, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas will not run for the presidency in the 2024 election cycle, despite being considered a potential Republican presidential candidate. Cotton, a rising star in the GOP and an Army veteran who served in combat in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, has been reaching out to donors, supporters, and aides in recent days to inform them that he won't launch a presidential campaign, sources within his orbit told Fox News on Sunday.