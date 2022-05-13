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CHEMICAL FILTH -- GENOCIDE..! GIPPSLAND VICTORIA AUSTRALIA - 2022.05.13
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207 views • May 13, 2022
The weather warfare contiues as Gippsland Vic Aus. .. and probably the rest of the state coninues to get sprayed like bugs.
http://satview.bom.gov.au/
http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/#
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/storm...
https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/
https://earth.nullschool.net/
https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/
http://osmc.noaa.gov/Monitor/OSMC/OSM...
https://weather.cod.edu/
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time...
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time...
https://texasstormchasers.com/app/
https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
http://satview.bom.gov.au/
http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/#
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/storm...
https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/
https://earth.nullschool.net/
https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/
http://osmc.noaa.gov/Monitor/OSMC/OSM...
https://weather.cod.edu/
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time...
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time...
https://texasstormchasers.com/app/
https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
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