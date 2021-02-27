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Ashtar’s Remedy for Impatience
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51 views • February 27, 2021
February 19, 2021
“Be patient with yourselves, be patient with the process that you need to undergo and be patient with your fellow humans.” ~ Commander Ashtar
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/ashtars-remedy-for-impatience/
Here's the Meditation that will help you shift into a higher perspective: https://ascensioncalling.com/shop/meditation-shifting-perspective-releasing-emotion/
Join us for Ashtar’s Live Q&A Virtual Event! For more info go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
And for more information about private sessions, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/private-sessions/
“Be patient with yourselves, be patient with the process that you need to undergo and be patient with your fellow humans.” ~ Commander Ashtar
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/ashtars-remedy-for-impatience/
Here's the Meditation that will help you shift into a higher perspective: https://ascensioncalling.com/shop/meditation-shifting-perspective-releasing-emotion/
Join us for Ashtar’s Live Q&A Virtual Event! For more info go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
And for more information about private sessions, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/private-sessions/
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