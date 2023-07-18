Russian Army Special Forces unit "Osman" - Showing the Destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces and NATO Equipment - using the "Lancet" Kamikaze Drone and Precision UAV "Kub"

Footage of combat operations carried out by the army special forces unit "Osman," showing the destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces and NATO equipment using the "Lancet" kamikaze drone and the precision unmanned aerial vehicle "Kub," on the Zaporozhye front.
BTR-80 and Leo 2A6 in the video.
