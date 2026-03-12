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JESUS CHRIST IS THE CRUX ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-MARCH 12 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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The World Is Full of Heresy and Blasphemy from Politicians Who Style Themselves as "Progressive Christians." They Debate Essential Foundational Truths -- Such As Abortion --and Even Teaching God As Non-Binary. They Put All Religions In the Same Pot (Take You the Same Place, If You'll Just be Dedicated to It), and to Be "Christ-Like" Is Boiled Down to How You Act. The Church Is About the Lord Jesus Christ! ...To Separate Yourself From False Brethren, You Must Answer... Who Is Christ To You?

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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