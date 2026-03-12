JESUS CHRIST IS THE CRUX ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-MARCH 12 2026

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The World Is Full of Heresy and Blasphemy from Politicians Who Style Themselves as "Progressive Christians." They Debate Essential Foundational Truths -- Such As Abortion --and Even Teaching God As Non-Binary. They Put All Religions In the Same Pot (Take You the Same Place, If You'll Just be Dedicated to It), and to Be "Christ-Like" Is Boiled Down to How You Act. The Church Is About the Lord Jesus Christ! ...To Separate Yourself From False Brethren, You Must Answer... Who Is Christ To You?