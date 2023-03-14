NICE Catch! Flying Saucer over Nixa, Missouri

January 25th, 2023 Taking a quick morning ride with my other to enjoy a rare January snow/ice storm that had resulted in a beautiful winter wonderland. We stopped to take a pic of the snow covered field and noted later we had inadvertently captured a UFO. We live about 1 mile from where the photo was taken.
