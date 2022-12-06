why nutritionfacts.org is the best

https://nutritionfacts.org/copyright/
Dr. Greger shows how being a real scientists can steer you well through life and even world fame.
Nutritionfacts serves a model for business (non-profit, donation only), medicine (by being evidence based, bias filtered, and non-authoritarian), and justice (exposing the criminal tactics and championing health)
I believe he was the number one doctor on earth for 10 years, responsible for more conversions from SADness to plant based freedom than any other.
I pray he will be made Surgeon General on day.
I will be posting many vids from nutritionfacts, which grants full permission for use by free distribution.
