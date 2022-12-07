Create New Account
FL Surgeon General Ladapo: myocarditis, pregnancy effects, pediatricians deny antivax care | Ep 45
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, Presented by We The Patriots USA, to talk about the FL Health Department’s myocarditis data analysis that Big Tech censored, pushing experimental shots for pregnant women or women looking to become pregnant, and his new book “Transcend Fear: A Blueprint for Mindful Leadership in Public Health.” He also addresses the issue of pediatricians denying care to patients or removing from their practices parents who are actively looking to adjust or stop their kids’ overall childhood vaccine schedule. Finally, he gives insight into what the state is doing to protect minors from transgender procedures or drugs, and what the DeSantis administration is doing to prevent mandates and forced masking and testing from happening to those like Teryn in the future.


