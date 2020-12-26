COVID 19 VACCINE MUST BE BY INFORMED CONSENT - BANNED FROM MSM - Ickonic Original Film (2020)

A MUST WATCH - PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!!VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISEDAre vaccines safe? That's the question and one that you cannot seem to ask in society these days without abuse and censorship.In this film we hear from some of the greatest minds from the world of Medicine and Science who tell a very different story to one you may hear in the mainstream or from your Doctor.Also we speak to parents who are fully aware of the potential costs of Vaccines. $4Billion has been paid out in the USA for vaccine injuries but this has been made much more difficult to claim compensation.It's time for a sensible, open and frank debate around this subject, no more name calling and mud-slinging, just a debate on the facts. That's all we ask, hopefully in 70 minutes time you'll realise there is two sides to this story.Produced and Directed by Jaymie Icke⁣Sign Up to www.ickonic.com for a 7 day free trial to see the World's exciting new streaming platform.Credit to @911insidejob for sending me the video