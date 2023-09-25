Jesus.Guns.And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. John Dyslin





Sep 23, 2023





USE PROMOCODE "Kandiss" AT CHECKOUT FOR A DISCOUNT ON JOHN DYSLIN'S BOOK!





John Dyslin has been a student of ‘alternative’

history and world events since 2007, and a

lifelong student of Scripture and Christian

doctrine. He grew up in East Tennessee in the

‘70s and 80’s, leaving home for The University of

Virginia, where he was afforded the opportunity

to play basketball while studying finance and

enjoying various adventures with his fraternity

brothers. John enjoyed an eighteen‐year career

in investment banking, private equity, and strategic business development, while during

intervening years attaining his MBA from UNC‐Chapel Hill. He completed over forty

transactions totaling nearly seven billion dollars in value and served on several

corporate boards.

John then founded and led for nine years BlueLink, a market‐leading online information

services company that originated and reported resident feedback for apartment

community management companies, delivering over a million points of feedback to

improve service excellence and enhance online and social media reputation. Since then,

John has served as a tier one account executive and forensic auditor for a specialty

finance company, and served a stint in a Chick‐Fil‐A operator development program.

John has expanded his knowledge base through two years’ activity in Russ Dizdar’s SIIU

counter‐human trafficking team, as well as various training in pistol and rifle tactics,

Ham radios, comms, scout tactics, and first responder medical services.

He also spent a little time writing a book.

John was turned around in his life by Jesus Christ in 2014, and is a blood‐bought chief

sinner who strives to do his imperfect best to follow Jesus’ plan for his life. He has a

loving wife of twenty years and two precocious, amazing teenage daughters who help to

keep him humble. John enjoys furthering his studies of Scripture and God’s plan for His

elect in this season, staying abreast of the latest U.S. and world developments,

protecting and encouraging his gaggle of girls, dog training, cat chasing, and tinkering

with AR’s and Glocks.





Learn more about John and his books here: www.johndyslin.com





USE THIS LINK TO SUPPORT KANDISS:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=uMmMOOGdZkaDO1

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





Check out my sponsors!





Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 10% off!!





https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS





www.mystore.com/kandiss





www.mypillow.com/kandiss





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=KANDISSTAYLOR

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3k7ocm-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-john-dyslin.html