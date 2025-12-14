BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Australia's False History Q&A with Cambell and Paula
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5178 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 1 day ago

Join our 12 hour stream -

https://www.tartariaaustralia.store/products/tartaria-australia-the-legacy-12hour-live-online-event


We all know history is written by the victors which means at best we only get half the story and at worst much less. What we have now is His-Story we need to find our story.


New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍

https://streamyard.com/pal/d/6292868496097280


Autodidactic Merch - https://autodidactic.creator-spring.com

Get Prepared with these Books

Hidden survival food farm for preppers - https://bit.ly/SurvivalFoodFarm

Self-Sufficient Backyard - https://bit.ly/SelfSufficientBackyard1


My Backup Channel - https://www.youtube.com/@autodidactic283

Join me on Spotify - https://bit.ly/TA-spotify

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/957678719348250

Join my channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSsz5hijS79cioRCJcZpW2A/join


Support my work

Buy me a coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/autodidactQ

Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/autodidactic13

Paypal - https://bit.ly/AutoPP


Thank You ALL for all the help and support

Thank You All for being so Awesome


www.tartariaaustralia.com

Get Our Amazing Tee's Here - https://tartaria.dasautomat.com


➡️ Please Like - Comment - Subscribe and Share ⬅️



Shared from and subscribe to:

Auto didactic

https://www.youtube.com/@autodidactic999

Keywords
conspiracy theoriesfree energyhidden historymud floodtartariaalternative historytartarian architecturemelbourne history1862 melbournefrequency technologyroyal exhibition buildingpre-flood civilizationmelbourne in 27 years
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
ICC upholds path to Netanyahu arrest warrant in blow to Israeli legal challenge

ICC upholds path to Netanyahu arrest warrant in blow to Israeli legal challenge

Belle Carter
Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Belle Carter
Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Belle Carter
OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated &#8220;debanking&#8221; practices

OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated “debanking” practices

Kevin Hughes
Heavy metals and dementia: The hidden environmental threat to brain health

Heavy metals and dementia: The hidden environmental threat to brain health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Nevada&#8217;s DAAY Court: A lifeline for autistic youth facing criminal charges

Nevada’s DAAY Court: A lifeline for autistic youth facing criminal charges

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy