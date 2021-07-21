AMERICAN GOVERNMENT CONTRACTORS BLOCK ACCESS TO CUBA BY TARGETING BANK ACCOUNTS OF BRYAN TEW

CIA NSA OPERATIVES BLOCKED MY CREDIT CARD AT MANAGUA NICARAGUA AIRPORT FORCING ME TO SPEND THE LAST SEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS CASH I HAD SO THAT I WAS BROKE WHEN I REACHED CUBA AND COULD NOT STAY IN CUBA BECAUSE COULD NOT ACCESS MONEY



CIA DIA Operatives did this because they could not manipulate the Cuban doctors and manipulate my healthcare preventing me from getting adequate treatment for my injuries.



I fear they will try and attempt to manipulate my medical treatment like they did in Nicaragua by engaging in a smear campaign of character assassination and slander based on lies and half truths and having equipment removed from audiology department each time I visited Hospital Metropolitano for two years five different visits or some other form of Medical COINTELPRO



As soon as I arrived back in Nicaragua from Cuba my credit card suddenly worked again but it stopped working at Managua Nicaragua airport as I was leaving for Cuba preventing me from withdrawing more money before reaching Cuba so that I ran out of money and could not remain in Cuba



They are dirty as Hell!



This occurred in 2014, approximately March 4 2014.



Then there was blocking of my internet inside hotels in Havana Cuba. Harassment and aggression by American or Canadian government agencies or contractors, inside the hotels of Havana Cuba, with one aggressively grabbing and shaking my chair violently and calling me names, mocking me as I called for security who never showed up and all of it in the internet room of that Havana Hotel under surveillance cameras.



Another American or Canadian getting in my face in the entrance of the same hotel aggressively and threateningly after he took my computer from me at the hotel after I got up to go and get security who did not help me.



American CIA/DIA contractors hiding behind and using law enforcement agencies in their never ending 24+ year investigation of me.