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James Comey Gets Hillary Clinton Treatment Will Not Be Prosecuted For Crimes
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325 views • August 02, 2019
James Comey and other criminals serving the establishment criminals in the government are still walking around free from prosecution for their crimes against the American people.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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