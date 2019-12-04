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Alternative Social Media, Alternative Video Hosting, Alternative Operating System... ALT ALT ALT!
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77 views • December 04, 2019
My foray into using ALL alternatives to social media and video hosting keeps getting better and better. In this video, I show more about my activities on MeWe and Gab. I also show myself using an alternative computer operating system called Linux which isn't controlled by any major corporation -- it is a community-driven operating system. I show myself creating this video in the free video editor called KDEnlive. Nothing fancy, just a quick and dirty video for the fun of it. Enjoy.
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