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Alternative Social Media, Alternative Video Hosting, Alternative Operating System... ALT ALT ALT!
AlternateReality
AlternateReality
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77 views • December 04, 2019
My foray into using ALL alternatives to social media and video hosting keeps getting better and better. In this video, I show more about my activities on MeWe and Gab. I also show myself using an alternative computer operating system called Linux which isn't controlled by any major corporation -- it is a community-driven operating system. I show myself creating this video in the free video editor called KDEnlive. Nothing fancy, just a quick and dirty video for the fun of it. Enjoy.
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censorshipbrighteonlinuxsocial justicesocial justice warriorsmewealt techgab socialalternative techalternative technologyfacebook alternativesalternative social media
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy