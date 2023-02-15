Create New Account
The earthquake in Turkey looks like a punitive operation (HAARP) by NATO or the US against Turkey. The video shows lightning strikes, which are not normal in earthquakes, but always happen in HAARP operations.

Furher Info:

Was HAARP Behind the Recent Syrian/Turkish Quakes?:

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=265101

What Does The Strange UFO-Shaped Cloud, Blue Lighting, And The HAARP Weather Manipulation Program Have To Do With The Earthquake In Turkey And Syria?:

https://ussanews.com/2023/02/10/what-does-the-strange-ufo-shaped-cloud-blue-lighting-and-the-haarp-weather-manipulation-program-have-to-do-with-the-earthquake-in-turkey-and-syria/

Source : https://twitter.com/SnezhinaBoahen/status/1622676449898422272



