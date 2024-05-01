Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
❗️Chris Uhlmann from Sky News demands that the Russian Gov't hand Aussie Cossack over to the Australian Police because of "Information Warfare"
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1025 Subscribers
42 views
Published Yesterday

❗️Chris Uhlmann from Sky News demands that the Russian Government hand Aussie Cossack over to the Australian Police.

😁Yeah nah. Tell him he's dreaming.

from, @AussieCossack

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket