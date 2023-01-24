US Sports Football Eagles, 49ers Coaches and Players Prepare For An Epic Battle!

Presented on US Sports Net by BBcomIt's Your Life - How are you going to live it? We can promise you one thing, improving your health and fitness will only take you further.

On today's show we hear it straight from the Eagles coordinators and the 49ers players as they ready for what could be one of the most exciting playoff games in the history of the NFL. Enjoy Warriors!





Part one:

Eagles Coordinators Prepare to Face the San Francisco 49ers

Listen in on Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Special Teams Coordinator Michael Clay, and Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen talk to the media leading up to the matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.





Gannon talks about the electric environment at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, reveals the team’s focus leading up to Sunday, and details the challenges that the 49ers' offense poses.





Clay talks about the turnaround of the special teams unit starting with the Packers matchup, reveals the mentality of kicker Jake Elliott heading into playoffs, and details the benefits that linebacker Christian Elliss has brought to the unit.





Steichen talks about the dominant rushing attack against the Giants, praises the performance of tackle Lane Johnson, and details the challenges that the 49ers' defense poses.

Part two:

Purdy, Kittle, Warner, McCaffrey, Bosa Talk 'Taking it Up a Notch' in #DALvsSF | 49ers

QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner, RB Christian McCaffrey and DL Nick Bosa shared how big plays built momentum in the 49ers victory over the Cowboys.

