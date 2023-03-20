Teen Ruby Kate Chitsey Grants Wishes of Nursing Home Residents Through Youth-Led Nonprofit

The smile that lights up the face of a nursing home resident is the sunshine that Ruby Kate Chitsey lives for. Ruby is the 15-year-old CEO and founder of Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents, where wishes are fulfilled for seniors in convalescent homes who may lack friends, family, and funds. “Growing up with nursing home seniors, I created a bond with them,” she explains, reflecting on her younger years of volunteering to help elderly residents. Her nonprofit provides things like Happy Meals, haircuts, soda, and candy bars to requesting seniors. These simple “wishes” bring joy and excitement to the people she serves who are usually otherwise forgotten in society.
TAKEAWAYS
Ruby and her team deliver “Smile Sacks,” which are filled with needed items for nursing home residents
The seniors in Ruby’s area were only receiving $40 per month for extra expenditures, which usually ran out within a week
Ruby’s mom was a nurse practitioner in a nursing home, which plugged the then-ten-year-old into assisting her mom as a volunteer
Visit 3WishesProject.org to learn how to start a Three Wishes project in your local nursing home
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Nursing Home Wish List Video: https://bit.ly/3FdXVep
Kindness is My Hobby book: https://amzn.to/3YWgHOb
CNN Honors Ruby Kate Video: http://bit.ly/3LkDAbb
Seniors Live Last Days on Pennies Article: http://bit.ly/3ToWUpA
🔗 CONNECT WITH THREE WISHES
Website: https://3wishesproject.org/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3ysCMte
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3ytQTOG
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WishesRuby
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.