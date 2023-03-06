The President of El Salvador Speaks To Tucker Carlson

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador is a beacon of light in the current dying democratic landscape. He is bold and takes action without considering so-called international opinion. Most of these american funded NGO's are intended to destabilize development.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.