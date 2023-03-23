Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A MERCIFUL END |Original Poem| A Story of How to Forget
21 views
channel image
Fight For The Sky
Published a day ago |

A poetic tale of a life lived in reverse. What would we gain and lose if things were different than they are? I hope that this short story in poem form has a few thought provoking elements relating to the way we perceive our lives, how much we live in the past and in the future, what is worth holding onto and remembering, how precious and fragile and sometimes harmful memories can be, the chapters of life and our evolution, our fear of aging and death, and questions about the purpose and meaning of the way we live and die.


"The past is not a thing dead and gone. We take it with us into our future If only we could teach ourselves to consciously choose which parts to take." -Breauna Michelle




Thank You to:

Audacity free audio recording software

OBS (Open Broadcaster Software)

Milkdrop free audio visualizer

VSDC Free Video Editor 

YouTube Audio Library "Wander" by Emmit Fenn


Keywords
life lessonsperceptionfutureagingimaginationpastartistwritingmemoriespoetrypoetspoken wordthe human conditionthought experiment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket