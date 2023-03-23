A MERCIFUL END |Original Poem| A Story of How to Forget

A poetic tale of a life lived in reverse. What would we gain and lose if things were different than they are? I hope that this short story in poem form has a few thought provoking elements relating to the way we perceive our lives, how much we live in the past and in the future, what is worth holding onto and remembering, how precious and fragile and sometimes harmful memories can be, the chapters of life and our evolution, our fear of aging and death, and questions about the purpose and meaning of the way we live and die.





"The past is not a thing dead and gone. We take it with us into our future If only we could teach ourselves to consciously choose which parts to take." -Breauna Michelle









