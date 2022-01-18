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X22 Report B 01. 17. 22.
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30 views • January 18, 2022
Ep. 2679b-The Initial Wave Will Be Fast & Meaningful,Signal Sent To [DS] & You’ll See The Tide Turn
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This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] narrative is falling apart. The pandemic is coming to an end, world leaders are now admitting this and the [DS] is now backtracking trying to cover their tracks, this is failing, everything they did had nothing to do with science, especially Fauci's recommendations. Everything is now prepped, the patriots will begin the offensive, the initial wave will fast and meaningful, the [DS] will receive the message and the the people will begin to see the tide turn.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] narrative is falling apart. The pandemic is coming to an end, world leaders are now admitting this and the [DS] is now backtracking trying to cover their tracks, this is failing, everything they did had nothing to do with science, especially Fauci's recommendations. Everything is now prepped, the patriots will begin the offensive, the initial wave will fast and meaningful, the [DS] will receive the message and the the people will begin to see the tide turn.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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