X22 REPORT Ep. 3054a - Biden Will Not Negotiate The Debt Ceiling, This Too Will Fail

X22 REPORT Ep. 3054a - Biden Admin Will Not Negotiate The Debt Ceiling,This Will Fail Just Like Everything Else
The [CB]/[WEF] are now pushing shortages of products in the EU, this is part of their GND. The Biden IRA plan will not work, the plan has been accelerated and it will fail because the world will not be able to function. The plan to crash the market and blame it on the Republicans will fail.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
