IS THE US GOVT PRESSURING COMPANIES TO CENSOR SPEECH?

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
September 6, 2022
With Zuckerberg admitting to censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election, the floodgates have opened as discovery in a lawsuit shows 12 US agencies involved in directing Big Tech suppression.
#MarkZuckerberg #Meta #Censorship
POSTED: September 6, 2022
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