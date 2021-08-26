Buyers Remorse Succumbed To the FEAR!

What To Do If You Have Buyers Remorse If You Succumbed To the FEAR!

1 Corinthians 2:13 11 For what man knoweth the things of a man, save the spirit of a man, which is in him? even so the things of God knoweth no man, but the Spirit of God.

12 Now we have receiveth not the spirit of the world, but the Spirit, which is of God, that we might know the things that are given to us of God.

13 Which things also we speak, not in the words which man’s wisdom teacheth, but which the holy Ghost teacheth, comparing spiritual things with spiritual things.

14 But the [ab]natural man perceiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him, neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.

15 But he that is spiritual, discerneth all things: yet he himself is judged of no man.

16 For who hath known the mind of the Lord, that he might instruct him? But we have the mind of Christ.