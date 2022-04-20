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And We Know 04. 20. 22.
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282 views • April 20, 2022
4.20.22: FULL PANIC hits the ENEMY! Elections, masks, spies, jabs, cancer COMING OUT! PRAY!
My Patriot Supply
https://preparewithandweknow.com/
Prepare for emergencies today!
———————————————————
🥗 Start Reversing Your “Sluggish Blood” For More Energy Here: 🥗
http://redswithawk.com/
Get Up To 51% Off By Clicking The Link Above ^^
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music: Longing and Lost
Song by Evolv
https://artlist.io/song/3500/longing-and-lost?search=longing-and-lost
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Steward sings throw away the masks: https://t.me/joeoltmann/3574
New Trump press release absolutely rips Arizona AG Brnovich apart: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4221
Of all the treasonous behavior, nothing is more infuriating than Joe Biden declaring war on American energy production: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4225
The subversion of Democracy Under the Guise of Health:
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4218
Elon Musk wants brain chips and more: https://t.me/TheConspiracyHole/30935
Elon Musk supporters are asked to prove facts wrong about him:
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/54302
Netflix to show movie “He’s Expecting.” https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/54570
FBI skit on Jan. 6 plan..funny: https://t.me/WeTheMedia/60090
Fauci : “You use lockdowns to get people vaccinated.”: \
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11229
The demonic media attacked the judge who freed us from masks: https://t.me/realKarliBonne/86906
Durham investigation has them in panic mode:
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/86895
Dan Ball from OAN called for military tribunals for fake news:
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/86879
New Vaers numbers have been released showing an increase of 9,525 reports of Covid-19 "vaccine" adverse events since Apr. 1st, 2022. 🙏: https://t.me/Banners4Freedom/319
26 year old Former Razorback Lineman dies from heart attack: https://t.me/gracevb/8711
Cance skyrockes due to vax: https://t.me/VigilantFox/4050
Vaxtermination: The Deliberate Culling Of The Human Population?: https://t.me/VigilantFox/4049
Desantis takes initiative to end speical districts in ‘FL: https://t.me/VigilantFox/4042
BREAKING: AstraZeneca Source Recording from 2020 Shows CEO Pascal Soriot Saying, ‘Millions of [Immunocompromised] People Can’t Be Vaccinated…Antibody [Treatment] Has Enormous Potential’ : https://t.me/chiefnerd/3275
Media Pioneer James Heckman on How His Son Was Vaccine Injured While Training to be a Navy Seal: https://t.me/chiefnerd/3274
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
My Patriot Supply
https://preparewithandweknow.com/
Prepare for emergencies today!
———————————————————
🥗 Start Reversing Your “Sluggish Blood” For More Energy Here: 🥗
http://redswithawk.com/
Get Up To 51% Off By Clicking The Link Above ^^
————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music: Longing and Lost
Song by Evolv
https://artlist.io/song/3500/longing-and-lost?search=longing-and-lost
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Steward sings throw away the masks: https://t.me/joeoltmann/3574
New Trump press release absolutely rips Arizona AG Brnovich apart: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4221
Of all the treasonous behavior, nothing is more infuriating than Joe Biden declaring war on American energy production: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4225
The subversion of Democracy Under the Guise of Health:
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4218
Elon Musk wants brain chips and more: https://t.me/TheConspiracyHole/30935
Elon Musk supporters are asked to prove facts wrong about him:
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/54302
Netflix to show movie “He’s Expecting.” https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/54570
FBI skit on Jan. 6 plan..funny: https://t.me/WeTheMedia/60090
Fauci : “You use lockdowns to get people vaccinated.”: \
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11229
The demonic media attacked the judge who freed us from masks: https://t.me/realKarliBonne/86906
Durham investigation has them in panic mode:
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/86895
Dan Ball from OAN called for military tribunals for fake news:
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/86879
New Vaers numbers have been released showing an increase of 9,525 reports of Covid-19 "vaccine" adverse events since Apr. 1st, 2022. 🙏: https://t.me/Banners4Freedom/319
26 year old Former Razorback Lineman dies from heart attack: https://t.me/gracevb/8711
Cance skyrockes due to vax: https://t.me/VigilantFox/4050
Vaxtermination: The Deliberate Culling Of The Human Population?: https://t.me/VigilantFox/4049
Desantis takes initiative to end speical districts in ‘FL: https://t.me/VigilantFox/4042
BREAKING: AstraZeneca Source Recording from 2020 Shows CEO Pascal Soriot Saying, ‘Millions of [Immunocompromised] People Can’t Be Vaccinated…Antibody [Treatment] Has Enormous Potential’ : https://t.me/chiefnerd/3275
Media Pioneer James Heckman on How His Son Was Vaccine Injured While Training to be a Navy Seal: https://t.me/chiefnerd/3274
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
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