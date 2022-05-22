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The Mars Chronicles | Episode Five | Featuring Joshua Reid and David Whitehead
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105 views • May 22, 2022
The Mars Chronicles | Episode Five | Featuring Joshua Reid and David Whitehead
The Mars Chronicles continues in order to capture the curiosities of one of our solar system's most unique planets. Mars, the iconic red glimmer of hope among the stars for some is a subject that might extend past some of our basic understandings of reality. In this series, Joshua Reid and David Whitehead share ideas regarding Mars and extrapolate further to explore other planets, moons, space, the solar system, and beyond.
There are over 5000 ancient pyramids on our planet. There are pyramid structures in various oceans. There are even pyramid structures photographed on Mars. It is a main symbol of wisdom keepers and religion, and also criminal syndicates, secret societies, Masonic orders, and ancient cults.
Who built them, and why?
What hidden mysteries are uncovered when these great monuments are understood?
This and more...
Mars Chronicles site:
https://www.themarschronicles.com
David Whitehead's Website: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com/#/
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The Mars Chronicles continues in order to capture the curiosities of one of our solar system's most unique planets. Mars, the iconic red glimmer of hope among the stars for some is a subject that might extend past some of our basic understandings of reality. In this series, Joshua Reid and David Whitehead share ideas regarding Mars and extrapolate further to explore other planets, moons, space, the solar system, and beyond.
There are over 5000 ancient pyramids on our planet. There are pyramid structures in various oceans. There are even pyramid structures photographed on Mars. It is a main symbol of wisdom keepers and religion, and also criminal syndicates, secret societies, Masonic orders, and ancient cults.
Who built them, and why?
What hidden mysteries are uncovered when these great monuments are understood?
This and more...
Mars Chronicles site:
https://www.themarschronicles.com
David Whitehead's Website: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com/#/
JOIN US ON THE Social Redpill - A Private Social Network - www.socialredpill.com
If you like what we're doing here at The Redpill Project You Can Now Show Support And Donate Using Give Send Go!
https://givesendgo.com/redpills
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.
www.redpills.tv/mypillow
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
The Redpill Project.. Find Us and Subscribe!
Web
https://redpills.tv
Telegram
http://t.me/RedpillsTV
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/RedpillProject
CloutHub
https://clouthub.com/redpills
GETTR
https://gettr.com/user/redpill
Foxhole App: https://pilled.net/#/profile/127862
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redpillproje...
DLive: https://dlive.tv/RedpillProject
HELP SUPPORT The Repill Project! [Tip Jar]
Bitcoin: 39Wbf3ScFxegBsqXZoNhiZ5N553HhrbYH9
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