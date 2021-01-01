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Pam Popper - PURE GOLD - The how, why, effects and solution to the Scam-Demic
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297 views • January 01, 2021
A great interview with a fearless advocate for health knowledge and against medical tyranny. While she does not expect mindless sheep to do anything, those who know what is really going on MUST ACT constructively.
Knowledge can start or grow by understanding the truth - she delivers in an easy-going factual style. Her 25-year business is health education - making knowledge available to medical professionals and their customers.
She also created an activist program that we need to join.
Her new advocacy program is MakeAmericansFreeAgain.com
Knowledge can start or grow by understanding the truth - she delivers in an easy-going factual style. Her 25-year business is health education - making knowledge available to medical professionals and their customers.
She also created an activist program that we need to join.
Her new advocacy program is MakeAmericansFreeAgain.com
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