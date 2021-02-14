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CAUGHT RED-HANDED! Exclusive vid of getaway at Toronto mayor John Tory’s Florida house this weekend!
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200 views • February 14, 2021
CAUGHT RED-HANDED! Exclusive vid of getaway at Toronto mayor John Tory’s Florida house this weekend!
A steady stream of people visited John Tory’s $10,000,000 Florida mansion this weekend. Was the mayor one of them? Was his family? Why is he keeping the guest list secret? His office responded to our questions.
Ezra Levant reports for Rebel News.
SIGN THE PETITION ► http://www.FireTory.com
CREDITS ,https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
A steady stream of people visited John Tory’s $10,000,000 Florida mansion this weekend. Was the mayor one of them? Was his family? Why is he keeping the guest list secret? His office responded to our questions.
Ezra Levant reports for Rebel News.
SIGN THE PETITION ► http://www.FireTory.com
CREDITS ,https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
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