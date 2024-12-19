Zelensky Loses Soldiers In Cauldrons But Looks For Fresh Cannon Fodder

Zelensky admitted that Kiev has no means to take back control of the Donbass and Crimea but hypocritically denying the need for negotiations and leading the conflict to another escalation.

On December 19th, several Ukrainian missile strikes were reported in different Russian rear regions. One was reportedly intercepted in the city of Luhansk. Soon the Russian governor of the Zaporozhie region reported that four Storm Shadow missiles that targeted the port city of Berdyansk were intercepted. The rear Rostov region also came under massive attack. According to local reports, about 10 missiles were intercepted. The wreckage of destroyed Storm Shadow missiles slightly damaged the local infrastructure.

On the night of December 20th, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued strikes in the Russian rear regions. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported the destruction of 84 Ukrainian UAVs. Most of them, 36 drones, targeted the southern Rostov region. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at the local Novoshahtinsky oil product plant.

In their turn, Russian forces launched a combined attack with drones and missiles on targets in the city of Krivy Rih, in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are accumulating reserve units in the rear regions but they are yet to stop the rapid Russian advance on the frontlines. Ukrainian forces are losing one stronghold after another in the Kurakhovo, Pokrovsk and Zaporozhie regions. Ukrainian units are surrounded, ground down in cauldrons and flee from their positions abandoning their dead and wounded comrades. As a result of the shortsighted tactics and the speed of the Russian offensive, the Ukrainian army is suffering heavy losses.

Ukrainian soldiers are threatened not only by enemy attacks but also by their own commanders. Another scandal broke out after it was revealed the command of the 221st Ukrainian brigade extorted money from soldiers for concealing their violations and alcohol consumption. If soldiers refused to share their money, they were tortured, hanged on a cross or thrown into meat assaults.

According to Western estimations, the level of desertion in the Armed Forces exceeds the level of combat losses, including killed and wounded.

But Kiev needs more blood.

While thousands of armored vehicles from the US warehouses are on their way to Ukrainian frontlines, Zelensky has to find more drivers to be thrown into a grinder. The mobilization has intensified on Ukrainian streets. Military recruiters are beating not only their victims but also their wives and children. Unconscious men are thrown into recruitment offices, from where there is no way out.

Men with disabilities will have to re-pass their medical tests. All men aged 18-25 will be required to undergo military training, after which they may be thrown to the front. Despite Zelensky’s promises, the Ukrainian army pushed by Western warmongers needs fresh cannon fodder to counterattack.

