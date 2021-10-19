Shasta County Citizen Journalist Ep 2 092721

Show Notes 092721Please support us at Patreon.com/sccjPublic Health D Ewert response about NOT using COVID employees to track vax injuries and deaths-RS stories from Sun 9/25 which alleges SCCJ used “disinformation” in our ad.Vax provider fact sheet - EUA factsheet- CA H&S 120335 (b)(11) – lists gov't and private orgs. that review and determine what vaccines are allowed on the “vaccine schedule” for public school kids. School Boards HAVE NO legal authority to determine what vaxxes kids take!!! Period.!!!- you will NEVER see any civil or criminal actions against SCCJ for our reporting! Why you ask?? Because of “disclosure”. If we are sued, we get to subpeona any and all documents from the gov't archives and they know their fraud and corruption will be exposed!!!! THEY ARE AFRAID OF THE TRUTH GETTING OUT!!!!