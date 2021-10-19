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Shasta County Citizen Journalist Ep 2 092721
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11 views • October 19, 2021
Show Notes 092721
Please support us at Patreon.com/sccj
Public Health D Ewert response about NOT using COVID employees to track vax injuries and deaths
https://www.dropbox.com/s/mrp71i25iejonqb/HHSA%20Response%20Ewert%20043021.pdf?dl=0
-RS stories from Sun 9/25 which alleges SCCJ used “disinformation” in our ad.
https://www.redding.com/story/opinion/2021/09/25/setting-record-straight-ad-lies-safety-covid-19-vaccine/5850662001/
https://www.redding.com/story/news/2021/09/24/shasta-county-public-health-corrects-false-covid-19-vaccine-claims/5801319001/
Vax provider fact sheet - EUA factsheet
https://www.dropbox.com/s/m95saj406g91y47/EUA%20Fact%20sheet%20for%20providers%20-%20Pfizer-BioNTECH%20COVID-19%20Vac%20051921.PDF?dl=0
- CA H&S 120335 (b)(11) – lists gov't and private orgs. that review and determine what vaccines are allowed on the “vaccine schedule” for public school kids. School Boards HAVE NO legal authority to determine what vaxxes kids take!!! Period.!!!
- you will NEVER see any civil or criminal actions against SCCJ for our reporting! Why you ask?? Because of “disclosure”. If we are sued, we get to subpeona any and all documents from the gov't archives and they know their fraud and corruption will be exposed!!!! THEY ARE AFRAID OF THE TRUTH GETTING OUT!!!!
Please support us at Patreon.com/sccj
Public Health D Ewert response about NOT using COVID employees to track vax injuries and deaths
https://www.dropbox.com/s/mrp71i25iejonqb/HHSA%20Response%20Ewert%20043021.pdf?dl=0
-RS stories from Sun 9/25 which alleges SCCJ used “disinformation” in our ad.
https://www.redding.com/story/opinion/2021/09/25/setting-record-straight-ad-lies-safety-covid-19-vaccine/5850662001/
https://www.redding.com/story/news/2021/09/24/shasta-county-public-health-corrects-false-covid-19-vaccine-claims/5801319001/
Vax provider fact sheet - EUA factsheet
https://www.dropbox.com/s/m95saj406g91y47/EUA%20Fact%20sheet%20for%20providers%20-%20Pfizer-BioNTECH%20COVID-19%20Vac%20051921.PDF?dl=0
- CA H&S 120335 (b)(11) – lists gov't and private orgs. that review and determine what vaccines are allowed on the “vaccine schedule” for public school kids. School Boards HAVE NO legal authority to determine what vaxxes kids take!!! Period.!!!
- you will NEVER see any civil or criminal actions against SCCJ for our reporting! Why you ask?? Because of “disclosure”. If we are sued, we get to subpeona any and all documents from the gov't archives and they know their fraud and corruption will be exposed!!!! THEY ARE AFRAID OF THE TRUTH GETTING OUT!!!!
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