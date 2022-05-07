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Restore, renew, repent
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26 views • May 07, 2022
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on Sabbath day, May 7, 2022.
In these end times, as the mark of the Vatican beast of SUNday rest and worship will soon be enforced, it is time to OBEY the Lord Jesus Christ and to KEEP His holy ten commandments, as the saints of God do as per Revelation 14:12.
Flee worldliness and repent of your sins or breaking any of God’s holy ten commandments as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17 and be converted to Christ. As Peter says in Acts 3:19, Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord.
You cannot be converted to Christ if you don’t put Him first in your life.
You cannot be converted to Christ if you reject Him as the Son of God, the Messiah and as your Savior.
You cannot be converted to Christ if you remain in your sins which is the transgression of the law of God, which define His love.
You cannot be converted to Christ if you remain in your apostate church with her false, non-biblical doctrines of SUNday rest & worship, xmas and easter all of which originate from ancient Babylon which worshipped the sun as their god.
Therefore, be renewed in your mind with the mind of Christ. As it is written in Philippians 2:5, Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus. And by having the mind of Christ, God’s saints serve the law of God as per Romans 7:25.
Restore, renew and repent. Restore yourself to Christ in these end times. Renew your mind to have the sinless and loving mind of Christ Who kept His holy divine law to perfection and repent of your sins, which separate you from God.
Restore, renew and repent...and you’ll renovate your relationship with your Creator, God, King and Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. Christ is knocking at the door. Welcome Him into your life by restoring yourself to Him; by the renewal of your mind to the mind of Christ and to repent of your sins and transgressions rather than remaining in them.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on Sabbath day, May 7, 2022.
In these end times, as the mark of the Vatican beast of SUNday rest and worship will soon be enforced, it is time to OBEY the Lord Jesus Christ and to KEEP His holy ten commandments, as the saints of God do as per Revelation 14:12.
Flee worldliness and repent of your sins or breaking any of God’s holy ten commandments as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17 and be converted to Christ. As Peter says in Acts 3:19, Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord.
You cannot be converted to Christ if you don’t put Him first in your life.
You cannot be converted to Christ if you reject Him as the Son of God, the Messiah and as your Savior.
You cannot be converted to Christ if you remain in your sins which is the transgression of the law of God, which define His love.
You cannot be converted to Christ if you remain in your apostate church with her false, non-biblical doctrines of SUNday rest & worship, xmas and easter all of which originate from ancient Babylon which worshipped the sun as their god.
Therefore, be renewed in your mind with the mind of Christ. As it is written in Philippians 2:5, Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus. And by having the mind of Christ, God’s saints serve the law of God as per Romans 7:25.
Restore, renew and repent. Restore yourself to Christ in these end times. Renew your mind to have the sinless and loving mind of Christ Who kept His holy divine law to perfection and repent of your sins, which separate you from God.
Restore, renew and repent...and you’ll renovate your relationship with your Creator, God, King and Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. Christ is knocking at the door. Welcome Him into your life by restoring yourself to Him; by the renewal of your mind to the mind of Christ and to repent of your sins and transgressions rather than remaining in them.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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