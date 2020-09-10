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CORONAVIRUS: A BRAVE NEW WORLD [2020] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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51 views • September 10, 2020
Once you do your own research and Wake Up to the Truth that the COVID19 pandemic is a False Flag HOAX Event that is commonly known as the PLANdemic/SCAMdemic, then you need to START PUSHING BACK. You start by refusing lock-down orders, refusing to wear a face mask, refusing to social distance, refusing to take CV19 tests, refusing to allow contact tracing, refusing to talk to contact tracers, participate in as many CV19 protests as you possible can, and THE MOST IMPORTANT THING OF ALL IS REFUSE ANY AND ALL COVID-19 VACCINATIONS. Just say "NO, I DO NOT CONSENT!" Watch this video, start doing your own research, and PLEASE get CONSCIOUS as soon as you can. The INVISIBLE ENEMY is ALL IN YOUR MIND; don't let the Politician Puppets and Government Scientists, and so called Government Health (aka Hell) Organizations of the NWO brainwash you into COMPLETE SLAVERY without even putting up a fight. If a majority of Sheeple on earth do not wake up very soon, all humans on earth will become the PALESTINIANS OF THE ZIONISTS NEW WORLD ORDER AGENDA. You have been warned!!!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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Framing the World
https://framingtheworld.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Framing the World
https://framingtheworld.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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