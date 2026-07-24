Date: July 24, 2026. Lesson 145-2026. Title: Faith in the Dark Hours - The Song at Midnight

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart begin a new three-part series, Faith in the Dark Hours, by exploring the remarkable faith of Paul and Silas in the Philippian prison. Beaten, chained, and locked in the darkest cell, they chose to pray and sing praises to God before any sign of deliverance appeared. Their worship became a testimony that transformed everyone listening and prepared the way for one of the most powerful conversions in the Book of Acts. Discover how to develop a faith that worships in the midnight hour, trusts God's unchanging character, and believes that your darkest moments may become someone else's doorway to salvation.

Lesson 145-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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