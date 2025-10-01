Investigative journalist Whitney Webb: The World Economic Forum is pushing "for every person's access to the internet to be tied to a digital ID".



"If your ID is linked to your internet access, intelligence agencies know exactly what media you are consuming... and also what you post online. And that has been the goal for a very, very long time."



"People aren't necessarily going to consent to that unless they are made to believe that anonymity and privacy online are dangerous."



"So how exactly can you convince people that that needs to happen? Well, you have some sort of event where anonymous hackers do something online that causes major disruption globally."



"And then the consent can be manufactured through fear and panic... that anonymity and privacy needs to be eliminated, that we need to know exactly who is doing what online to prevent a calamity of that scale from ever happening again."



"And this is the exact solution that these guys have been cooking for a very long time."

