Chinese Diesel Heater -Fuel used per hour. Simple set up and test

8kw Diesel heater supplied by a company called Vevor that I use to heat my three bedroom house. There was an 8" extractor fan in the kitchen I could temporarily remove to fit two 4" pipes through to the inside of the house, the heater itself is mounted on the outside which is under cover from a canopy we have at the back. Have it on setting number 4 most of time but sometimes as low as 2 with the fan speed increased.





Powered using a 12v car battery topped up regularly with a small car charger. It will run on battery for around 7-10 hours but it does use a fair few amps when the glow plug is lit on startup, after that it doesn't pull much at all...





Downstairs gets toasty in no time but takes about an hour or so before you can feel the heat upstairs. Came with 10ltr tank and having to use normal diesel but I do get about a week out of it for an average of 5-6 hours a night....





Usually pay £15-£18 to refill every week depending how much is left in the tank.