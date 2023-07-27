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NWO: SV40 poison in COVID-19 bio-weapon vaccines causing cancer in young people!
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444 views • July 27, 2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Stew Peters

Cancer is skyrocketing among young people. Dr. Paul Alexander is back with Stew to detail the latest reports on how COVID-19 bio-weapon vaccines were made with known cancer causing agents such as SV40.

What is causing the sudden increase in cancer rates? The same health experts who told you that masks and lockdowns would work, definitely don’t want you pointing the finger at vaccines.

Microbiologist Kevin McKernan, who once worked on MIT’s Human Genome Project, has a new paper which reveals that portions of a DNA strand called SV40, taken from monkeys, were included in the synthetic Covid shots.

Dr. Peter McCullough explained recently that SV40 isn’t just a random strand of DNA but It’s linked with cancer.
SV40 is shutting down body systems that suppress tumor growth.

As a result in a matter of 3 to 4 days people are getting turbo cancers that spread throughout the body. Those with cancer in remission are seeing it grow back after getting the COVID-19 bio-weapon vaccine.

Aggressive cancers that normally kill within 4-5 months are now killing people in 4 to 5 days. Big Pharma and the Medical Industrial Complex knew these shots were dangerous and released them anyway. The shots must be pulled from the market immediately.

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
cancerfathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuason of godyahabbasonelohimsv40immanuelgodheadyoung peoplespirit of truthancient of dayscovid-19father of lightsanother comforter
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