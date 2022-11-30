Cannabis Payroll, HR & Compliance

Würk allows cannabis companies to manage payroll, human resources, timekeeping, scheduling and tax compliance, and minimizes compliance risks in the ever-changing cannabis regulatory environment.

The company uses its expertise and trusted partnerships to provide guidance on 280E tax law, accounting and compliant banking. Its platform is designed to scale nationally with the growth of the industry, while incorporating the local laws and regulations unique to individual states.

Scott has been with Wurk since 2018, serving as Executive Chairman and Board Member.

Scott has been instrumental in helping Würk scale operations and meet growing demands. He has been active in the day-to-day operations at Würk and has helped charter the company’s future growth opportunities.

Episode 1065 The #TalkingHedge chats with Scott Kenyon, CEO, Würk...

https://youtu.be/DkhcCa6kRqM