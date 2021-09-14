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Five in Ten 9/14/21: UK to Vaccinate Children Without Parental Consent
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72 views • September 14, 2021
Parents in the UK are upset that the government plans to vaccinate 12-15 year olds without their consent.
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5) Experts say booster jabs not recommended; 4) New poll reveals most Democrats believe Trump supporters are bigger threat to nation than China or the Taliban; 3) Multiple states challenge Washington court ruling on religious liberty; 2) China de-Christianizing its churches; 1) Man receives email from his fridge because its door was opened too many times over previous month.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv.
5) Experts say booster jabs not recommended; 4) New poll reveals most Democrats believe Trump supporters are bigger threat to nation than China or the Taliban; 3) Multiple states challenge Washington court ruling on religious liberty; 2) China de-Christianizing its churches; 1) Man receives email from his fridge because its door was opened too many times over previous month.
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