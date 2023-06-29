Peter Navarro | Taking Back Trump's America | The Biggest Coverup in America History Just Took Place Before Our Eyes

VISIT HTTP://PETERNAVARRO.SUBSTACK.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION
Did Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cut a secret deal with Communist China’s dictator Xi Jinping to cover up the role of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WVI) in genetically engineering COVID-19 in exchange for a smoothing of US-Chins relations? In the language of the intelligence community (IC), that possibility needs to be “assessed” after the release of a startlingly counterfactual report from the Biden administration’s Director of National Intelligence (DNI) just days after Blinken’s return from Beijing.
The DNI Report, which reads like a propaganda tome from China’s Ministry of State Security, claims a majority of IC agencies – most unnamed -- “assess” that COVID-19 came from nature, was not genetically engineered, and was not a bioweapon. As a former Trump White House official during the pandemic, I can assure you these conclusions are ridiculous.
