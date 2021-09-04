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Time To Know & To Remember What Really Happened In 2001 On 9-11 In New York City
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2033 views • September 04, 2021
This video is a compilation of a few short videos about what actually happened on September 11th, 2001 in the city of New York. For some this will be information you may already know but for others it will be a shocking revelation of the evil that exists in our nation and that certain evil people will go to any length to get what they want no matter how many people have to suffer and die.
The terrorist are those in our government and in some of our corporations and some are in positions of power and in the news media and also those who can be bought off to do evil deeds. Obviously many people were involved with the planning of 9-11 and the deception of the attacks on America. It is from within America that these evil deeds were done.
You may want to share this video with others so they may also know that such evil is among all of us.
The terrorist are those in our government and in some of our corporations and some are in positions of power and in the news media and also those who can be bought off to do evil deeds. Obviously many people were involved with the planning of 9-11 and the deception of the attacks on America. It is from within America that these evil deeds were done.
You may want to share this video with others so they may also know that such evil is among all of us.
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