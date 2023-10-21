Create New Account
Demonstrator Confronts A CNN Correspondent On The Borders Of Egypt And Gaza (Full)
Published 19 hours ago

MIRRORED from CNN Arabic

21 Oct 2023

Wake up to many still glued and believing that CNN and BBC are telling the truth!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vhm87IXbPxg&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye

On Friday, an Egyptian demonstrator who gathered at the Rafah crossing in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza confronted CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward, who was there to follow the visit of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to discuss the entry of aid. The CNN correspondent listened to the criticism and accusations and offered the demonstrator an interview with her and conveyed her voice and message to the world. You can watch the confrontation and what she said in the meeting via this video.

