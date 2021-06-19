Former CDC Director Supports the Hypothesis That the CCP Virus Originated From the Laboratory

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06/15/2021 Former CDC director, Dr. Robert Redfield supports the hypothesis that the CCP virus originated from bats and evolved after being modified and engineered in the laboratory, claiming it was a big mistake that the CDC team wasn’t allowed into the Wuhan lab when the virus was first identified in January 2020 due to the WHO being highly compromised.