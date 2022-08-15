Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Gaining Self Confidence

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VA #104 Creator’s Perspective on Gaining Self-Confidence 3-5-21
Description:
Is self-confidence really freedom from anxiety and doubt? Is enlightenment self-confidence based on truth as opposed to arbitrary beliefs? Is self-confidence based on what the self “is” more important than what the self can “do”? Is evil a response to low self-confidence? Is evil a crisis derived from a belief in extreme self-vulnerability? What is the difference between the self-confidence of Hitler, versus the self-confidence of Gandhi? Creator explains how karma, nurturing, and discipline work to instill self-confidence, and the role of divine healing in gaining self-empowerment. Join us!
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Keywords:
spirituality, prayer, healing, channeling, God, divine wisdom, self-help, Karl Mollison