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CUARENTENA!!!! (Resubido acá)
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2 views • June 17, 2020
Excelente programa de Quique Romero, analizando las mentiras que se cuentan sobre la supuesta pandemia que estamos viviendo, mitos sobre el Corona virus y más..
ROMERO en La RZ - 16/6/20
Sigue la farsa de la plandemia con un arresto domiciliario que aparentemente será eterno....
ANTISISTEMISMO EXPLICITO con la conducción de Enrique Romero, todos los martes a las 13 hs. en www.larz.com.ar
LINK PARA ACCEDER A LBRY: https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ElCanalDeQQ:e
ROMERO en La RZ - 16/6/20
Sigue la farsa de la plandemia con un arresto domiciliario que aparentemente será eterno....
ANTISISTEMISMO EXPLICITO con la conducción de Enrique Romero, todos los martes a las 13 hs. en www.larz.com.ar
LINK PARA ACCEDER A LBRY: https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ElCanalDeQQ:e
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