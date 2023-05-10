Michael Yon : Now at Invasion El Paso
Now at Invasion El Paso — Venezuelas being flown to places like Chicago, Denver, Florida. They do not pick their location. US government doing this. Most of these have been working overseas for years like Chile and Peru.
@Michael_Yon
https://twitter.com/i/status/1656349626822164489
